Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy has expressed his disappointment that the UK is such a ‘long way’ from being a ‘generous’ country amid the ongoing refugee crisis.

During an appearance on Radio 4’s ‘Any Questions?’, Lammy referenced the current situation in Sudan, which has left people fleeing for their lives.

“It’s deeply concerning if you’re fleeing Sudan... that we have a Home Secretary who would shout with glee as you are flown to Rwanda”, he said.

“I can’t wait until we depart from this hostile environment.”

