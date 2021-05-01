Deaf man accuses DVSA of discrimination as he can’t take driving test

A deaf man has accused the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency of discriminating against those with additional needs.

David Pool from Nefyn, north-west Wales, has struggled to take his theory test after the testing centre has repeatedly let him down, failing to accommodate or provide an interpreter.

The father has added that he’s unable to work due to his lorry-driving theory test being cancelled: “I want to be a lorry driver, I want to be working, at the moment I am sat at home doing nothing.”

