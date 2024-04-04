Two killed after dangerous storms topple trees across Delaware Valley

An 82-year-old woman was one of two people killed when a tree fell on their vehicles during Wednesday’s (3 April) devastating storms in Dellaware.

Officials say the woman was inside her vehicle and stopped at a red light along Main Street and 9th Avenue when her car was crushed by a massive tree.

In Delaware County, Aston Township police say a 70-year-old man died after a large tree crushed the roof of his car.

Five people were also pulled from a partially submerged vehicle in the 600 block of Stanton Christiana Road in Stanton.

A woman and four children were taken to the hospital to be treated for possible hypothermia.