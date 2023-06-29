Moment Delta flight completes emergency landing without front landing gear

Footage from inside a Delta aeroplane shows the moment it landed safely without its front landing gear at an airport in North Carolina on Wednesday, 28 June.

In a statement, Delta said that flight 1092 operated on a Boeing 717 made an emergency landing at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport (CLT) after the plane’s nose gear did not go down.

No injuries to the 96 customers or the crew were reported.

“The Boeing 717 remains on the runway following the mechanical issue, but all passengers have been evacuated,” Delta said.