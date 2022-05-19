Johnny Depp’s friend vapes while giving testimony in defamation trial

Johnny Depp's friend Bruce Witkin was seen vaping as he gave testimony in the actor's defamation trial against Amber Heard.

Mr Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million over an article she wrote in 2018 in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Witkin is not the first person to be seen vaping during the trial. A security guard at Depp's West Hollywood penthouse, Alejandro Romero, started vaping as he testified via video link in April.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.