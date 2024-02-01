Fly-tippers should be garrotted with their own intestines, Tory MP says

Fly-tippers should be “garrotted with their own intestines”, a Conservative former minister suggested in the Commons.

Sir Desmond Swayne, MP for New Forest West, was speaking as MPs questioned Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs ministers about fly-tipping on Thursday (1 February).

Sir Desmond Swayne said: “The penalties are insufficient. If offenders were garrotted with their own intestines, there’d be fewer of them.”

The comment that offenders should be garrotted – strangled – was met with laughter across the House.