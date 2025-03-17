Diane Abbott has strongly condemned the government's plans to cut benefits, arguing that reducing financial support is not the answer to helping people move off welfare.

The veteran Labour MP made her remarks on the Today programme (17 March) ahead of an expected announcement on changes to the welfare system.

Abbott’s criticism follows a growing backlash within her party, with fellow Labour MPs, including John McDonnell and Health Secretary Wes Streeting, also voicing opposition to the proposed cuts.

She emphatically stated: "Cutting the money for disabled people is not a Labour thing to do."