Dominic Raab has said that he has “behaved professionally at all times” amid fresh accusations of bullying.

The deputy prime minister’s ex-private secretaries are preparing to submit formal complaints about his behaviour, the BBC reported.

Mr Raab had previously requested an investigation into himself after two complaints were lodged against his conduct.

“I have behaved professionally at all times. I’m the one that when the complaint came in... called for an independent inquiry and I look forward to dealing with it fully and transparently,” Mr Raab said.

