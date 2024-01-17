Jacob Rees-Mogg reveals why he wants Trump to be president

Jacob Rees-Mogg has said he would rather have Donald Trump as US president than Joe Biden.

The Conservative MP told ITV’s Peston he thought Mr Trump is “better disposed” towards the United Kingdom than the current president, in an interview from parliament on 17 January.

“President Biden has shown his dislike for the United Kingdom throughout his presidency” he claimed.

Mr Rees-Mogg has previously criticised a ruling that would remove Mr Trump from the Colorado ballot in November, going so far as to say the MAGA base might “take to the street” if they could not vote for their candidate.