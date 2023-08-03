‘Persecution’: Watch Trump’s reaction after leaving DC court following arrest

Donald Trump claimed his arraignment in Washington DC was a “persecution” shortly after leaving court, telling reporters “this is a very sad day for America”.

“When you look at what is happening, this is a persecution of a political opponent, this was never supposed to happen in America,” the former president said, speaking from the steps of his private plane.

He then went on to claim that he has a “substantial” lead in both the Republican primary and against Joe Biden.

“This is the persecution of the person that is leading by very, very substantial numbers in the Republican primary and leading Biden by a lot. If you can’t beat him, you persecute him or you prosecute him, you can’t let this happen in America.”

A recent nationwide poll has Republican voters favouring Mr Trump over his nearest rival Ron DeSantis by 54 per cent to 17 per cent.