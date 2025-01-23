Ex-US national security advisor warns Elon Musk has a ‘shelf life’ with Trump

A former US national security advisor has warned Elon Musk has a “shelf life” with Donald Trump.

John Bolton, former assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, compared Musk to Rex Tillerson, who was Trump’s Secretary of State during his first term in office.

Mr Bolton gave the warning when he appeared on ITV’s Peston show on Wednesday night (22 January).

Mr Bolton said: “In the first term, Tillerson was sec of state, he had been the CEO of Exxon but having the CEO of Exxon work for Donald Trump was very heavy.”