Donald Trump discussed Melania Trump's feet as he thanked his wife during an inauguration speech in the US Capitol on Monday, 20 January.

The 47th president spoke to a crowd in Emancipation Hall following his inaugural address in the Rotunda.

The First Lady was wearing four-inch-high Manolo Blahnik BB stilettos in black suede as she accompanied her husband at several events throughout the day.

"I’m going to get hell when I say this, but her feet are absolutely aching. You know, those heels," Mr Trump said as his wife smiled.