Steve Bannon says Dr Fauci’s entire family will ‘become the hunted’ after midterms

Steve Bannon, a former advisor to Donald Trump, has claimed Anthony Fauci and his entire family will “become the hunted” after the US midterm elections.

“On 8 November, when we destroy the Democratic party as a national political institution and really end the regime, the hunted become the hunters,” Bannon said on his War Room podcast over the weekend.

He then appeared to direct a threat at Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser.

“The whole Fauci family is going to be welcome to the investigations. The entire family.”

