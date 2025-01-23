Donald Trump claims nothing can destroy coal, even bombs

Donald Trump appeared to claim coal is indestructible during his first major speech to global business and political leaders since he was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.

During a video-link speech to the World Economic Forum at Davos on Thursday, 23 January, the Republican claimed that "nothing can destroy coal, not the weather, not a bomb, nothing."

Elsewhere during his speech, Mr Trump demanded that "interest rates drop immediately" and "they should be dropping all over the world."

He also said: "They say that there's light shining all over the world since the election."