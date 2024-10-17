Audience’s baffled reaction to Trump’s contradictory statement on January 6 deaths

Univision audience members were baffled at Donald Trump’s statement about people who died during the January 6 Capitol insurrection.

The former president took a question from a former Republican who is no longer registered, who asked Mr Trump how he would win back his vote.

Speaking about January 6, Mr Trump appeared to contradict himself and said: “Ashli Babbitt was killed, nobody was killed.”

As he spoke, a group of women behind him appeared confused, with one audience member moving her head up and widening her eyes at this statement.