Donald Trump waves as he arrives at court for historic arraignment

Donald Trump gave a wave to crowds as he arrived for his historic arraignment at a Lower Manhattan courthouse.

The former president left Trump Tower just after 1pm ET with his team of attorneys to surrender to the criminal charges.

He was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury over so-called hush money payments made to the porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Trump has become the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime.

He is now under arrest after surrendering at court.

