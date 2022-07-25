Resurfaced footage shows Brexiteer John Redwood mocking predictions of Dover queues

Resurfaced footage from 2017 shows Brexiteer John Redwood mocking Remainers for their concerns regarding the potential for long queues forming at the port of Dover.

“There’s another one that they are constantly telling us, which is that there will be lorries queueing all the way back from Dover.

I’m not quite sure how because that would mean they were queueing in the sea?” Mr Redwood can be heard remarking in the House of Commons.

Over recent days, holiday makers and lorry drivers were stuck in gridlocked traffic due to severe delays at Dover port.

