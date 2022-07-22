Aerial footage captures Dover queues stretching miles

Motorists faced lengthy queues to enter the Dover port on Friday morning, 22 July, due to a shortage of staff.

Aerial footage captured the extent of the chaos as hundreds of lorries and cars could be seen at a standstill over miles of road.

The Port of Dover declared a “critical incident”, blaming the French authorities for its “woefully inadequate staffing”.

During the early morning hours, the roads to the Port (A2/A20) were already reported to be “extremely busy with freight and tourism”.

