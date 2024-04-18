Jeremy Hunt reveals he paid for new Downing Street carpets after flea infestation

Jeremy Hunt tackled the flea problem Liz Truss highlighted in Downing Street by replacing the carpets at “vast” personal expense.

The Chancellor, who was brought in by Ms Truss to clear up the economic mess created by the mini-budget, said he had also dealt with the problems in the No. 11 flat.

In her book 10 Years To Save The West, Ms Truss – who lived in the more spacious No.11 flat rather than the accommodation above No. 10 – said “The place was infested with fleas”, possibly due to Boris Johnson’s dog Dilyn although “there was no conclusive evidence”.

At an event in Washington DC on Wednesday (17 April), Mr Hunt confirmed he had taken a more drastic, and expensive, approach