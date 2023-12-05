A drink driver tells police officers in Northamptonshire he was swerving all over the road to “avoid potholes”.

The motorist was caught on camera slurring his words when officers stopped him about his erratic driving.

The police officer says: “We’ve had a phone call in relation to the manner of your driving, I’ve then witnessed your driving being that lower than what I believe someone who’s currently not drink driving to be.”

The driver then interrupts and says: “I was trying to stop driving over b***** potholes.”

The clip is part of a video compilation released by Northamptonshire Police for its annual winter campaign to promote safer driving.