Aerial footage shows Ukrainian forces’ drone strikes against the Russian military.

Clips filmed in Kherson, southern Ukraine, show the moment multiple strikes are made.

The videos, taken on Monday, 28 February, were shared on social media by a member of the Ukrainian armed forces.

Lieutenant General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted the footage on Facebook.

