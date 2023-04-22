Drone footage shows explosions and smoke over Bakhmut

The Ukrainian military released drone footage on Saturday, 22 April, from Bakhmut, which shows several explosions around the city.

Footage shows explosions and smoke over war-torn Bakhmut, which has been the scene of heavy fighting for months.

Reuters verified the location from the buildings and road layout seen in the video, which matched satellite imagery of the area.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Saturday that Russian assault troops had captured three more districts in the western part of Bakhmut.

