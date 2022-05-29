Passengers forced to queue outside terminal at Dublin Airport in day of travel chaos

Passengers were forced to queue outside the terminal at Dublin Airport on Sunday (29 May) in another day of travel chaos.

Around 50,000 people were expected to depart throughout the day but a statement released on Sunday morning warned that some could miss their flights due to “significant queues” for airline check-in, bag drop and security screening.

“Passengers queueing outside the terminal may not make their flight and may need to contact their airline to rebook,” a tweet from Dublin Airport read.

“We sincerely apologise for the obvious frustration and inconvenience this may cause.”

