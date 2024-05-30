Digger clears Dublin asylum seeker camp during third operation in month

Dozens of asylum seekers were removed from a makeshift camp, with diggers used to clear tents in Dublin city centre on Thursday, 30 May.

Men who had been sleeping rough were told they would be moved to state-provided shelter if they boarded coaches which arrived at the camp along the Grand Canal.

Latest figures at the time of reporting showed there were 1,939 asylum applicants awaiting an offer of accommodation.

Thursday's operation was the third at the canal this month.