Dangerous driver found hiding in a field after being tracked down by police drone

This is the moment a police drone caught up with dangerous driver who fled after almost crashing into traffic on the opposite carriageway.

Liam Ainslie, of Wingate, County Durham, gave himself up once he realised the police had sent up a drone and there was no escape, having tried to flee across fields last July, Durham Police said.

Ainslie had been spotted driving a stolen Citroen near Castle Eden and was pursued by traffic officers.

The 35-year-old was found guilty of aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving without a licence, and driving without insurance, and was given a 12-month prison sentence.