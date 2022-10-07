Easter Island’s famous Moai statues ‘irreparably’ damaged by fire

Many of the famous Moai statues on Easter Island in Chile have been “irreparably” damaged by a devastating fire.

The blaze has engulfed an “unknown” number of world-famous statues and has charred over 148 acres of land, according to cultural heritage undersecretary, Carolina Perez Dattari.

Easter Island’s mayor said the damage caused by the fire, which started burning on Monday (3 October) “can’t be undone.”

This Euronews report shows the scene on the island as smoke rises into the sky.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.