Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng met with the Office for Budget Responsibility on Friday morning.

The unusual meeting will be seen as the latest effort by the prime minister and chancellor to reassure markets and voters that the economic turmoil of recent days is under control.

Following a discussion with Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng, the OBR confirmed it will deliver an initial forecast on 7 October which “will, as always, be based on our independent judgment about economic and fiscal prospects and the impact of the government’s policies”.

