Watch Ed Davey’s bid for Christmas number one with charity single

Sir Ed Davey features on a new Christmas charity single in a bid to be this year's festive number one.

The Liberal Democrats leader collaborated with Bath Philharmonia’s Young Carers’ Choir on "Love Is Enough", written by six current and former young carers.

Sir Ed joined a full orchestra and 20 singers to record the track in Bath in October.

Proceeds from downloads and streams of the single will go to the Carers Trust and Bath Philharmonia.

Sir Ed’s idea for a Christmas release was inspired by his time as a chorister when he was a carer as a teenager.