Jailed British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah has stopped drinking water as he steps up his hunger strike to coincide with the start of Cop27.

The 40-year-old has consumed just 100 calories in more than 200 days to push Egypt to allow him UK consular access and calls for his release escalated after the climate summit started on Sunday.

Abdel Fattah’s sister, Sanaa Seif, has warned his hunger and water strike may mean he could die before the end of Cop27.

