An American tourist has died after a bull elephant charged a safari truck in Zimbabwe.

Terrifying footage shows the elephant chase down the truck before flipping it over the terrifying attack.

The 80-year-old woman who died was part of a six-person safari drive in Kafue National Park operated by Wilderness Safaris, according to The Telegraph.

One woman was hospitalised for her injuries, while the other four guests were treated locally for minor injuries. Keith Vincent, the tour company’s chief executive officer, told local media that the guide’s route became blocked so they were unable to move the vehicle to safety.

“This is a tragic event and we extend our deepest condolences to the family of the guest who died” he said.