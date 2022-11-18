Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to be sentenced for fraudulent claims

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is to be handed her sentence on Friday, 18 November, as prosecutors push for 15 years in jail.

The CEO was convicted of three felony counts of wire fraud and one felony count of conspiracy to commit fraud last year.

Prosecutors have called the case “one of the most substantial white-collar offences Silicon Valley or any other district has seen.”

Holmes’s defence team say she has been unfairly victimised, a claim the prosecution has rejected.

Facing a maximum sentence of 20 years, she will hear her fate in a San Jose federal courtroom.

