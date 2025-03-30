Anti-Musk protestors swarm Tesla in San Fransisco amid global demonstrations

Protesters swarmed a Tesla showroom in San Francisco on Saturday (March 29) as part of global demonstrations targeting Tesla dealerships.

Crowds, ranging from dozens to hundreds, blocked Tesla locations across the U.S. in an attempt to surround all 277 of the automaker’s showrooms and service centres.

Footage shared on Instagram by California State Senator Scott Wiener shows a large crowd with signs targeting Musk.

“Huge protest at Tesla in San Francisco. And chef’s kiss that it’s right on a Muni line, since Elon hates transit so much,” the Democrat wrote.