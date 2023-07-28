England fans celebrate at Boxpark as Lionesses score against Denmark in World Cup

England fans were ecstatic at Wembley’s Boxpark as the Lionesses scored their first goal against Denmark at the Women’s World Cup on Friday, 28 July.

Rachel Daly pushed high from the left-back position and allowed Lauren James to cut inside, before James whipped a curling shot towards the far bottom corner to send England ahead within the opening six minutes.

The 21-year-old made her England debut in 2022; her career started at Arsenal, before heading to Manchester United and then finally ending up at Chelsea, alongside her brother Reece James