Esther Rantzen says Dignitas ‘definitely on agenda’ as MPs to debate assisted dying

Dame Esther Rantzen has said travelling to Dignitas in Switzerland is “definitely on her agenda” as MPs are to debate assisted dying on Monday, 29 April.

The broadcaster, 83, backed a petition for a debate that gained more than 200,000 signatures after she was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

“The cancer has spread. I know my time is very limited,” Dame Esther told BBC Radio 4.