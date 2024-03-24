Evan Gershkovich’s colleague shares update on journalist’s life in Russian prison

A colleague of detained journalist Evan Gershkovich has shared an update on what life looks like for him in a Russian prison.

It’s coming up to a year since the Wall Street Journal reporter was arrested for alleged espionage, amid concerns of when he’ll be freed.

Gordon Fairclough, who is the outlet’s world coverage chief, shared that Gershkovich is “isolated” but writing and receiving letters is a “lifeline” for him.

“He’s got a cellmate...he meets with his lawyers regularly”, Fairclough revealed on Sky News, adding that the journalist is still in Lefortovo prison in Moscow.