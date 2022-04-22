Climate activists kicked off Earth Day by blocking the printing presses of major US newspapers, including The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

Extinction Rebellion (XR) disrupted the operations of The New York Times Company, News Corp and Gannet.

“The purpose of today’s newspaper blockade is to draw the public’s attention to how mass media corporations like News Corp... are failing to cover the climate emergency with the frequency it deserves” XR said, in a statement.

Other protests are planned around the world on Earth Day, marked every year on 22nd April.

