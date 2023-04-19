Bernie Ecclestone arrived at court on Wednesday, 19 April, for a hearing before a £400m tax fraud trial.

The former Formula One boss will stand trial in October for allegedly failing to declare millions of pounds in a trust in Singapore to the government.

Mr Ecclestone faces a single charge of fraud by false representation between 13 July 2013 and 5 October 2016.

The billionaire is on conditional bail and previously indicated at a hearing Westminster Magistrates’ Court last August that he would enter a not guilty plea.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.