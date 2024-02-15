Moment Fani Willis slams allegations in heated testimony

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis lost her temper while being questioned about her alleged romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Ms Willis took the stand in on Thursday 15 February in a trial that could see her removed from Donald Trump’s election case in Georgia.

While being questioned about her alleged romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, Ms Willis shouted “It is a lie” before throwing a stack of court documents on the witness table.

The court paused for five minutes after the fiery outburst.