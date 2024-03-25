A woman has described the unimaginable pain of pulling her own teeth out, as she has been unable to get an NHS dentist appointment for seven years.

“The pain gets to a stage where you just can’t take anymore,” Layla Waters told Good Morning Britain on Monday 24 March.

“You can’t describe the pain. The first time I did it, I almost passed out, it was unbelievable.”

Ms Waters added that she closed her eyes and pulled the tooth until it was out using a bit of kitchen roll.

She claims to have phoned as many as 60 dentists but has been unable to get an appointment.