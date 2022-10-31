Suella Braverman issues statement on fire attack at Dover migrant centre

Suella Braverman issued a statement on the fire attack at a migrant centre at Dover Port.

Updating the House of Commons, the home secretary confirmed “two to three” incendiary devices were thrown at the premises, before the suspect was identified and confirmed dead.

Ms Braverman confirmed Kent Police are not treating the attack as a terrorist incident and said only two people sustained minor injuries.

She went on to say her priority remains the “safety and well-being” of home office teams and migrants at Manston migrant centre.

