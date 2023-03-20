Young person narrowly avoids being hit by fire engine

West Midlands Fire Service has shared footage showing the nail-biting moment a young person bolted in front of a fire engine.

This dashcam footage shows the pedestrian running across the road, directly in the path of the moving emergency vehicle.

"Our fire engines weigh a lot more than you," the fire service said in a post sharing the video to warn others of the danger of such actions.

They added: "Whether you’re behind the wheel or on foot, please pay attention to what’s happening around you."

