Flames raged through an industrial warehouse in Elizabeth, New Jersey, on Friday, 5 January.

Firefighters battled a four-alarm fire at the large complex just south of Newark Airport.

The fire was reported around 5:30am on Friday, city spokesperson Ruby Contreras said.

Aerial footage shows the huge fire ripping through the buildings.

New York City Fire Department (FDNY) said it was sending two marine units to help tackle the fire.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined by authorities.