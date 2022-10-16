Gunshots heard as fire breaks out at Iran’s Evin prison

Smoke rose from Evin prison in Tehran, Iran, after a fire broke out on Saturday, 15 October.

The prison is notorious for holding political prisoners and anti-government activists.

Footage shows smoke billowing from the building as gunshots ring out.

Iranian officials said on Sunday that four prisoners had died and 61 were injured in the blaze.

Those killed died of smoke inhalation, according to Iranian state media.

The fire came amid ongoing unrest prompted by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Iran’s morality police a month ago.

