Boy rescued from 13th-floor window ledge by firefighters

Watch the moment a boy is rescued from a 13th-floor window ledge by firefighters in China.

An 11-year-old boy fell from his 13th-floor room while his parents were not in the apartment, ending up stuck on the window lintel (December 1).

Footage shows the child sitting on top of the window structure covered with a red blanket while waiting for firefighters.

Rescuers secured him with a rope before successfully pulling him up through the window and back into the room, where his father hugged him tightly