Moment LA live weather broadcast interrupted by wildfire evacuation warning

This is the moment an LA live weather broadcast is interrupted by evacuation warning over the devastating wildfires.

The Fox LA weather presenter was in the middle of his broadcast on Friday (10 January), when alerts started sounding from mobile phones in the studio.

The presenter then reads out the message, which states: “This is an emergency message from LA County Fire department, an evacuation warning has been issued in your area.

“Remain vigilant of any threats and be ready to evacuate, gather loved ones, pets and supplies.”