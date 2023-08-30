A British traveller who has a rare blood disorder has shared fears that her medication will run out while stranded in Norway due to an air traffic control failure.

Vicki Ostrowski and her husband, who has a neurological disease and uses a wheelchair, and her 83-year-old relative, travelled to Oslo for her son’s wedding.

She says British Airways has told her they cannot travel back to the UK until Saturday (2 September), but she and her elderly relative will run out of essential medication before then.

“We’ve apologised for the huge inconvenience caused, which was outside of our control and thank our customers for their patience as we work hard to get back on track,” the airline said.