Passenger plane pilots ‘fall asleep at 37,000 feet’ and fly past airport

Two pilots fell asleep at 37,000 feet in the middle of a flight and overshot their destination but somehow managed to land the plane without anyone getting hurt.

Ethiopia Airlines flight ET343 was travelling from Khartoum to Addis Ababa on Monday 15 August when the dangerous incident unfolded.

Flight tracker records capture the plane overshooting its destination after failing to begin its descent to the Addis Ababa Bole Airport.

Air traffic control tried to get ahold of the pair but was unsuccessful.

The pair eventually woke when the autopilot disconnected and sounded an alarm.

