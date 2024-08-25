Tourists evacuated from Grand Canyon National Park after severe flooding

Major flash flooding in the Grand Canyon National Park forced tourists to evacuate via helicopter.

The affected area included the Havasupai reservation.

Over 100 tribal members and tourists near Havasupai Falls have been evacuated since Thursday this week. Evacuations are being carried out by a Sikorsky UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter.

Search crews are still combing the Colorado River and park for a missing Arizona woman, who was swept away on Thursday.

On Friday, Governor Katie Hobbs deployed the National Guard in response to the flooding.