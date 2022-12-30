UK floods: Train station tracks submerged in Scotland after torrential rain

Scotland's rail network has been plunged into chaos after torrential rain flooded tracks, cancelling services.

Footage from West Dunbartonshire shows tracks swamped in water, and all ScotRail routes through Glasgow have been cancelled.

It's thought the adverse weather has been caused by the bomb cyclone that recently battered the US, and a yellow alert has been issued for the whole country until 9pm tomorrow (31 December).

However, even on routes that are running, ScotRail has announced they will still likely be disrupted.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.