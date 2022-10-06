Nasa's Crew-5 mission launches from Kennedy Space Center

SpaceX launched four people from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to the International Space Station on Wednesday, 5 October, for a six-month long stay in orbit.

The Crew-5 mission is Elon Musk’s company’s fifth commercial crew rotation aboard the orbital laboratory.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carried NASA astronauts Nicole Mann as mission commander, and Josh Cassada as pilot, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina.

